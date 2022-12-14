Karabakh health ministry: Scheduled surgeries temporarily halted in Artsakh medical institutions

As a result of Azerbaijan's blockage of the road connecting Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) to Armenia and disruption of the natural gas supply, the scheduled surgeries have been temporarily halted in the medical institutions operating under the Artsakh Ministry of Health, the latter informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.
“Currently, there is no shortage of medicines and medical supplies needed for the first aid in the medical institutions. To date, eleven patients are in the intensive care department at the "Republican Medical Center" of the Artsakh Republic Ministry of Health, two of whom are in an extremely heavy condition.
Some medical institutions are heated with diesel fuel (there is no problem to date, though the supplies are scarce), but there are also medical institutions using electric heaters as a result of the gas supply disruption.
The Artsakh Republic Ministry of Health is doing its utmost to properly overcome the situation,” the ministry added.