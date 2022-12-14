News
Karabakh health ministry: Scheduled surgeries temporarily halted in Artsakh medical institutions
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

As a result of Azerbaijan's blockage of the road connecting Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) to Armenia and disruption of the natural gas supply, the scheduled surgeries have been temporarily halted in the medical institutions operating under the Artsakh Ministry of Health, the latter informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“Currently, there is no shortage of medicines and medical supplies needed for the first aid in the medical institutions. To date, eleven patients are in the intensive care department at the "Republican Medical Center" of the Artsakh Republic Ministry of Health, two of whom are in an extremely heavy condition.

Some medical institutions are heated with diesel fuel (there is no problem to date, though the supplies are scarce), but there are also medical institutions using electric heaters as a result of the gas supply disruption.

The Artsakh Republic Ministry of Health is doing its utmost to properly overcome the situation,” the ministry added.
Meeting held at MFA with ambassadors, international organizations’ representatives accredited to Armenia
The foreign diplomats were briefed on the humanitarian situation caused by Azerbaijan’s closing off of the Lachin Corridor—the only road connecting Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) to Armenia—since Monday…
 Armenian parliament calls on Russia to take action for full implementation of trilateral statement
Azerbaijan illegally blocked the Lachin corridor connecting Armenia with Nagorno-Karabakh...
 President signs decree on arrangements being carried out during martial law announced in Karabakh
In order to prevent possible threat conditioned by the situation created as a result of the blockade of the Stepanakert-Goris motorway by Azerbaijan...
 Netherlands PM on Lachin Corridor of Karabakh: Coming reports are very concerning
As many people have appeared in blockade…
 Cyprus MFA calls on Azerbaijan to reopen traffic in Karabakh
The energy supply, too...
 Armenia parliamentary opposition boycotts special session
According to opposition MP Artsvik Minasyan, the draft statement of the ruling party will only create new challenges and problems for the residents of Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)…
