Director of Uffizi Gallery set rules for writing emails

After seven years at the helm of Italy's flagship Uffizi museum, its director is fed up with inappropriate punctuation marks. Eike Schmidt laid out his email etiquette rules in a message to employees, the BBC writes.
Nothing was said about emoticons, but judging by the tone of the circular, there won't be much room for them, either.
As for punctuation, exclamation marks should be avoided altogether, wherever possible; question marks and exclamation marks are necessary only at the end of a sentence without repetition.
Capital letters should be restricted to proper nouns if their use is required by Italian grammar. Dots, when words are omitted but clear, should be avoided. Work emails should always be clear, and without innuendo.