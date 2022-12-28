EAEU statistics to be formed in national currencies

Statistics of the Eurasian Economic Union will be formed in national currencies, reported the press service of the Eurasian Economic Commission.
Such a decision was made at the meeting of the EEC Board. Now, not only the U.S. dollar, but also national currencies of member states will be able to be used as a single unit of account in the formation of EEC statistics.
"This year EEC will be able to provide statistics in any of the national currencies of the member states, including the Russian ruble," said Minister of Integration and Macroeconomics Sergei Glazyev.
The Commission is already conducting pilot payments for exports and imports of goods in mutual trade in national currencies.
The Russian ruble holds the leading position in service of mutual trade payments (on average, it accounts for more than 70% of payments). The second most important national currency in mutual payments is the tenge. Its share increased from 0.6% to 1.4% in 2015-2021. The use of other currencies is still insignificant - less than 1%.