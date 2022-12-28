Russian, Syrian and Turkish defense ministers hold trilateral talks in Moscow

Netanyahu: New Israeli cabinet will continue to oppose Iran's nuclear program

Ameriabank named best foreign exchange bank in Armenia by Global Finance

Germany concerned about tensions between Serbia and Kosovo

Court in St. Petersburg sentences Azerbaijanis who attacked Armenians to 5 years in prison

Minsk starts checking readiness of troops to switch from peacetime to wartime

Armenian opposition urges not to discuss peace treaty

Ankara and Moscow start practical implementation of gas hub project in Turkey

Karabakh ombudsman: Life and other fundamental rights of 120,000 people of Karabakh are under threat

South Korea's Defense Ministry asks for $440 million for anti-drone projects

Patients from Nagorno-Karabakh undergo comprehensive examinations

UNICEF: Closure of entries to Nagorno-Karabakh negatively affects children

France's ambassador to Azerbaijan summoned to MFA

Vatican says Pope Benedict XVI's condition is worsening

Armenia ombudsperson: UN High Commissioner for Human Rights should send fact-finding mission to Lachin corridor

ARF Dashnaktsutyun members brings arrows to government building to point out those guilty

Medvedev calls not to let Russians who left country back and deprive them of earnings

Armenia former ruling party official announces ‘Brussels version’ of Karabakh conflict settlement

Electricity tariffs for consumers in Armenia have not changed

Kosovo closes its largest border crossing with Serbia

EAEU statistics to be formed in national currencies

Karabakh to impose restrictions on provision of public food services

Dollar, euro drop in Armenia

Armenia ex-ruling party official: Russian partners, don’t give up on Nagorno-Karabakh issue!

Turkish Parliament nominates Erdogan for Nobel Peace Prize for efforts on Ukraine

Today's meeting is aimed to show that Armenians will always stand by Karabakh: March in Yerevan

Belarusian Foreign Ministry says Minsk is ready to provide platform for talks on Ukraine

Belarusian MFA: Kyiv unilaterally breaks off relations with Minsk

Marukyan: Karabakh is under blockade since December 12, 1,100 civilians cannot return from Armenia to Artsakh

Georgian authorities say they have fulfilled all EU recommendations in order to receive candidate status

Peskov: Kyiv's peace plan must take into account the entry of new regions into Russia

Former ruling party official notes Armenia’s main diplomatic losses in 2022

This year Armenia human losses were 265 soldiers, territorial losses were 160 square meters, ex-ruling party says

Head of French Ministry of Defense arrives in Kyiv

ARF Dashnaktsutyun Party holding protest march to Armenia government building

Azerbaijan threatens to sue Swiss company operating in Nagorno-Karabakh

Accident involving 200 cars in China

Armenian man dies after jumping from 4th floor

Draft to introduce mandatory certification system at Armenia National Security Service is put up for public discussion

South Korean president orders 3 UAVs sent to every North Korean drone

Eurofer: gas prices in Europe may remain at historically high levels in 2023

Azerbaijan talks new format of talks with Armenia possible

Azerbaijan concerned over preparation of report on Armenian Diaspora in Middle East

Armenia MOD plans to hold training camps for reservists, from March 1 to May 12

President of Artsakh holds meeting with heads of power structures

Yeni Şafak: Black Sea gas can cover Turkey's population demand for 33 years

Hayastan Fund is ready to send humanitarian aid to Karabakh for $500,000

Karabakh President discusses Lachin corridor issue with parliament forces

UN Security Council calls on Taliban to allow women to study in higher education

State Revenue Committee of Armenia reports about another record

Kim Jong-un urges to strengthen North Korean defense capabilities

Numerous Artsakh residents spent night at Stepanakert airport, wait for Russia peacekeepers’ commander (VIDEO)

CNN: 22,000 migrants in Mexico are in shelters and waiting to cross into US

3 seriously ill patients are transferred from Karabakh to Armenia, accompanied by Red Cross

Copper prices go up

Karabakh state minister: We are in quite difficult situation

Gold falls in price

World oil prices on the rise

Japan to deploy anti-aircraft missile system near Taiwan

Newspaper: Armenia government proposes to block social media during martial law

Armenians hold demonstration in Paris in support of Artsakh (VIDEO)

American billionaire thinks we should all be much happier

2 transgender men arrested in India for performing black magic ritual

Cold weather temporarily expelled the Neanderthals from North Caucasus for 10,000 years

Climatologists suspect Greenland glaciers are melting 100 times faster than thought

Psychologists find that women are able to smell lonely men

France political parties’ leaders: It is necessary to ensure Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians’ safety

German companies plan to invest more in Africa in 2023

Japan strikes LNG deals with U.S. and Oman to secure fuel supply

Armenia ruling force MP: If Lachin corridor remains closed after first-person discussions, means this has other goals

At least 15 people injured in leopard attacks in India

Recession, higher rates, diversification: What awaits banks in 2023

Trump says he asked his daughter Ivanka and son-in-law not to participate in his 2024 presidential campaign

Austria warns of threat of power cuts in Europe

Protesters meet deputy Volkov in Artsakh: 'We will wait as long as it takes'

Kalashnikov Concern to make special emphasis on production of tactical drones in 2023

IDF Chief of Staff: The level of readiness for an operation in Iran has risen sharply

Spanish prime minister announces new €10 billion package to fight inflation in 2023

Azerbaijan demands 'return' of 8 Armenian villages

Elizabeth II's favorite stallion die

Armenian authorities fail to meet construction deadlines for new neighborhood in Shurnukh again

Putin signs decree on countermeasures to impose price cap on Russian oil

Taiwan authorities to extend military service from 4 months to 1 year

Erdogan receives credentials from new Israeli ambassador to Turkey

Baku wants issues related to sending new EU mission to Armenia to be coordinated with Azerbaijan

Von der Leyen: EU sends 77,000 tons of cargo to Ukraine since February

OHCHR calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to solve Lachin corridor issue through dialogue

Zakharova: Russia will strictly fulfill all obligations to its partners in the supply of military products

Death toll from blizzard rises to nearly 60 in US

Protesters in Stepanakert demand meeting with commander of Russian peacekeeping mission

China to simplify visa procedures for work and study

Bayramov considers Moscow's position on Karabakh's status 'unacceptable'

Armenia Police delegation visits Iran

Catalonia leader says he expects 2023 to make progress on referendum agreement

Azerbaijan sends millions of dollars in aid to Ukraine

Basic necessities, sugar, potatoes virtually run out in Karabakh’s Askeran, says head of region

Serbian army at highest level of combat readiness

Iran's president condemns hypocritical approach of West and US

‘Tatoyan’ Foundation: Azerbaijan MOD presents Armenia communities with false Azerbaijani names