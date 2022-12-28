News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
December 28
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
December 28
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
EAEU statistics to be formed in national currencies
EAEU statistics to be formed in national currencies
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Economics

Statistics of the Eurasian Economic Union will be formed in national currencies, reported the press service of the Eurasian Economic Commission.

Such a decision was made at the meeting of the EEC Board. Now, not only the U.S. dollar, but also national currencies of member states will be able to be used as a single unit of account in the formation of EEC statistics.

"This year EEC will be able to provide statistics in any of the national currencies of the member states, including the Russian ruble," said Minister of Integration and Macroeconomics Sergei Glazyev.

The Commission is already conducting pilot payments for exports and imports of goods in mutual trade in national currencies.

The Russian ruble holds the leading position in service of mutual trade payments (on average, it accounts for more than 70% of payments). The second most important national currency in mutual payments is the tenge. Its share increased from 0.6% to 1.4% in 2015-2021. The use of other currencies is still insignificant - less than 1%.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Iran announces signing free trade agreement with EAEU on January 18
Armenia also is a member in the Eurasian Economic Union…
 Russian Deputy Minister speaks about prospects of single currency in EAEU
More than 80% of payments between Belarus and Russia are made in national currencies...
 Adviser of Russia embassy in Armenia: Unemployment rate in EAEU decreased by 18%
"The total growth of investments in fixed assets is 6.6 percent," said Maksim Seleznyov…
 Matviyenko: Russia forms unification agenda for year of its presidency in EEU
"We live in a changing era, and whoever tries to stop these historical processes...
 EEU approves list of drugs recommended for production in union
"Given the current harsh economic realities, we expect that this list...
 Putin says steady development of ruble is well reflected in Eurasian Union
"If we talk about macroeconomic indicators, the steady state of the Russian currency...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos