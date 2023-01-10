News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
January 10
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
January 10
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
It turns out that Russian military presence creates threat to Armenia, Pashinyan says
It turns out that Russian military presence creates threat to Armenia, Pashinyan says
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics


In the recent period, Azerbaijan explains its aggressive actions in contacts with Western countries with fears that Armenia and the Russian Federation can jointly take aggressive actions against Azerbaijan, and they are taking preventive actions, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told a press conference on Tuesday.

“We all know that this is absurd, but against the background of the events in Ukraine, these statements are of interest and Azerbaijan is using it. We draw the attention of our Russian colleagues to the fact that in the absence of a response, it turns out that the military presence of the Russian Federation not only does not ensure the security of the Republic of Armenia, but also creates a threat to its security. We are not drawing conclusions yet, we are only recording the facts,” the PM said.

According to him, this was discussed repeatedly with Russian colleagues, but within the framework of the working agenda. He decided to give publicity to the topic, so that the society would not get the impression that the authorities were silent on the issue concerning the interests of the country.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian Defense Minister accepts EU technical assessment mission
The minister presented the latest regional developments...
 Premier: We would not say Russia is Armenia's security guarantor if Armenia could ensure its security
During the negotiations, Armenia shows no ambition to decide the fate of the people of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)…
 Armenia’s Pashinyan: No other entity should have control at Lachin corridor apart from Russian peacekeepers
“You know that we also raised the issue at the UN Security Council, and it remains on the agenda of the UN Security Council,” the PM noted…
 Red Cross transports 3 more patients from Artsakh to Armenia
18 patients have been transferred so far…
 Valerie Boyer: Demonstration in support of Karabakh will take place in France today
The French senator informed…
 Le Figaro deputy director: Azerbaijani pseudo-ecological activists left to warm up in Baku
“In their place: [Russian peacekeeping] soldiers,” Jean-Christophe Buisson added…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos