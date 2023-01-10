It turns out that Russian military presence creates threat to Armenia, Pashinyan says

In the recent period, Azerbaijan explains its aggressive actions in contacts with Western countries with fears that Armenia and the Russian Federation can jointly take aggressive actions against Azerbaijan, and they are taking preventive actions, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told a press conference on Tuesday.
“We all know that this is absurd, but against the background of the events in Ukraine, these statements are of interest and Azerbaijan is using it. We draw the attention of our Russian colleagues to the fact that in the absence of a response, it turns out that the military presence of the Russian Federation not only does not ensure the security of the Republic of Armenia, but also creates a threat to its security. We are not drawing conclusions yet, we are only recording the facts,” the PM said.
According to him, this was discussed repeatedly with Russian colleagues, but within the framework of the working agenda. He decided to give publicity to the topic, so that the society would not get the impression that the authorities were silent on the issue concerning the interests of the country.