Forbes ranks 10 most impoverished Russian billionaires in 2022

PM: Azerbaijan will never recognize Armenia's territorial integrity

Armenian Defense Minister accepts EU technical assessment mission

Pashinyan: Let's see what actions should have given us the opportunity to avoid war

Premier: We would not say Russia is Armenia's security guarantor if Armenia could ensure its security

Georgian Ministry of Defense says they wouldn't return Buk systems purchased for money to Ukraine

Prime Minister of Armenia: There can be no proposals to form Union State with Russia

Armenian PM: Picture became complete when we said Russia explanations regarding Karabakh status are acceptable

PM: Baku's rhetoric about corridors prevents restoration of Iran-Armenia-Russia-Azerbaijan railway

Armenian PM: I hope for opening Armenian-Turkish border for citizens of third countries

It turns out that Russian military presence creates threat to Armenia, Pashinyan says

Iran's ex-president's daughter sentenced to 5 years in prison

PM: We don’t consider appropriate to conduct CSTO peacekeeping exercise in Armenia in this situation

Armenia’s Pashinyan: No other entity should have control at Lachin corridor apart from Russian peacekeepers

Red Cross transports 3 more patients from Artsakh to Armenia

Valerie Boyer: Demonstration in support of Karabakh will take place in France today

Le Figaro deputy director: Azerbaijani pseudo-ecological activists left to warm up in Baku

Karabakh businesses that sell with prices higher than 15% markup to be deprived of supply

Armenia PM holding press conference

Killer of former Japanese Prime Minister Abe was found sane

State Department: US calls on Azerbaijani authorities to urgently release opposition figures

Azerbaijan media also confirm that Karabakh is under blockade

Gold price declines symbolically

UN Secretary General reiterates calls to ensure freedom, security of movement along Lachin corridor

Copper price holds at six-month high

Tiger mauls woman, 45, to death in India

Oil grows cheaper

Newspaper: Several western countries’ ambassadors send ‘note of protest’ to Armenia ruling party

Mechanisms being developed for introduction of coupon system in Karabakh

Japan tries to generate electricity from snow

Cynologist lists 10 signs of stress in a dog

Whale appeared in Japanese river for first time

Swiss central bank reports largest loss in its 116-year history

Turkey says Armenia threatens peace in the region with its actions

Speakers of parliaments of Iran, Turkey, Azerbaijan discuss important regional issues

Goldman Sachs to cut thousands of jobs

Turkey fires official responsible for calculating key production indicator

Holocaust history to be taught in UAE schools

Palestinian PM accuses Israel of blocking even most non-violent ways to fight occupation

Sweden decides to resume civil service on conscription

Far-right Israeli national security minister orders Palestinian flags to be removed from public places

Spain asks EU to extend Iberian gas price caps until end of 2024

Germany currently has no plans to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine

Taliban to revise journalism curriculum to crack down on lies about power

Chinese MFA names goal of exercises in Taiwan Strait

US President Biden declares state of emergency in California due to storm

Russian, Turkish, Syrian FMs meeting day is being worked out

Stoltenberg: Sweden has done everything necessary to secure Turkey's consent for NATO membership

Tehran and Moscow hold talks on Rasht-Astara railway project

NATO Secretary General admits possibility of supplying Leopard and Abrams tanks

Karabakh mothers stage peaceful action outside Red Cross office in Artsakh (PHOTOS)

Kazakhstan denounces agreement with Russia on convertibility of ruble and tenge

Dollar, euro gain value in Armenia

Pope Francis: Release of military, civil prisoners will be important step for peace agreement in South Caucasus

Karabakh-Armenia corridor closed off by heavy snowfall as well

Armenia premier signs decision regarding interior ministry

Raisi to visit Turkey and Syria

Engineering, fortification furnishing at frontline discussed at Armenia MOD (PHOTOS)

Albania's defense minister announces purchase of Turkish Bayraktar drones

‘Hayastan’ All Armenian Fund issues statement օn Azerbaijan blockade of Lachin Corridor

Armenia ex-FM: Reopening of Lachin Corridor should be our initiative

Information security expert: Armenia authorities want to introduce very strict repressive mechanisms

Turkish Defense Ministry: Ankara urges Athens to abandon "erroneous calculations"

Dry cargo ship runs aground in Suez Canal

Peskov denies statements about new wave of partial mobilization

Armenia legislature speaker to France colleague: We are waiting for you with great pleasure

Iranian President Raisi accuses US of colonialism over Joe Biden's remarks

Red Cross visits Armenian detainees in Baku

Operational Headquarters discusses mechanisms for introducing coupon system in Karabakh

Parajanov's 99th birthday anniversary to be marked in Armenia

Armenia FM receives of EU technical assessment mission members

Yakutia records 60 degrees of frost

Protesters in Brazil attack 5 journalists covering events

Media expert: Armenian authorities are trying to legitimize their mistakes made in 2020-2022

Karabakh parliament speaker: We don’t need pity, sympathy; we need visible, effective steps

US embassy in Armenia: Lachin corridor blockage hinders peace process

Hurriyet: Turkish opposition nominates single candidate for president

Karabakh MP: People are ready to bear these difficulties, to continue our struggle

Snow cover reaches 22 cm in Armenia

Tatoyan Foundation: People forced to leave Armenia’s Verin Shorzha, Nerkin Shorzha villages, HPP not functioning

30 new buses expected to arrive today

Taiwan announces approach of 57 planes and 4 ships of Chinese army

Armenia PM, Kyrgyzstan president exchange congratulatory messages

Copper rises in price

Gold goes up in value

Japan to exterminate about 1 million chickens in one day due to bird flu

Oil grows more expensive

2 dead, 2 injured after major road accident in Armenia

Seattle schools sue TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Snapchat

Snow falls in northeastern Egypt

Prince Harry to no longer have role in King Charles' coronation, insiders say

Transgenderism is experiencing crisis of scientific legitimacy

China court orders woman to return 870,000 yuan to ex-fiancé

Alibaba plans to invest more than $1 billion in Turkey

Modern Diplomacy: The rift between Germany and France is likely to worsen

Greece ready to begin expansion of fence along entire length of Turkish border

Israel cancels travel permit for Palestinian foreign minister

Pashinyan will answer media questions on January 10

Japanese PM to discuss security issues during his tour of Europe and US

Azerbaijani side returns Chartar resident with mediation of Russian peacekeepers