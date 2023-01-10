Aliyev: Zangezur corridor will be implemented whether Armenia wants it or not

Implementation of so-called "Zangezur corridor" is a "historical necessity". It will be realized whether Armenia wants it or not, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said, TASS reports.
"We are absolutely sure that realization of this project is our natural right", he said stating once again that "the issue of Zangezur corridor project realization is reflected in the trilateral statement of Armenian, Azerbaijani and Russian leaders made on November 9, 2020".
According to him, "Armenia wants to evade it, in fact for more than two years has not fulfilled its obligations." "But this will not stop us," Aliyev added. He is convinced that the implementation of the Zangezur Corridor is a "historical necessity." "That's why I said it will be implemented, whether Armenia wants it or not. In Armenia it was perceived as another threat, although I had no such thoughts. It's just inevitable, it will happen sooner or later. Of course, we want it to happen quickly and as soon as possible."