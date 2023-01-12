News
Thursday
January 12
News
Armenia PM: Situation in Nagorno-Karabakh is getting worse
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


The illegal blockade of the Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan continues for 32 days. On Monday, the work of the power line supplying electricity to Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) from Armenia was disrupted. This was announced by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the Armenian government.

"The disruption occurred in the territory under the control of Azerbaijan, and until this moment neither the relevant services of Nagorno-Karabakh nor the [Russian] peacekeepers [in Artsakh] have been given the opportunity to carry out repair work, nor is there any information about the implementation or progress of repair work.

The disruption of the electricity supply to Nagorno-Karabakh has created new problems, scheduled power outages have started, as the local power of electricity is not sufficient, kindergartens are not working fully, including due to the lack of food that meets the standards, workplaces are closing, further aggravating the social situation in Nagorno-Karabakh," said the Armenian PM.

Pashinyan emphasized that his assessment on the matter remains the same: Azerbaijan's illegal blockade of the Lachin corridor aims to break the will of Artsakh Armenians to live in their homeland.

"But I believe that that will is unbreakable," Pashinyan added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
