Armenia, Georgia nationals to be able cross their countries’ border with ID cards, passports to longer be needed

At its Cabinet meeting Thursday, the Armenian government approved the proposal to sign the agreement between Armenia and Georgia on visa-free travel for their citizens.

Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan said that building special relations with Georgia is a priority for Armenia, and that this is reflected in the Armenian government's program, too.

"Georgia is also one of the favorite places for business and leisure visits for our citizens. In 2019, 1 million 365 thousand RA [(Republic of Armenia)] citizens visited Georgia," Mirzoyan added.

There is a visa-free travel regime for Armenian and Georgian nationals between.

"On March 3, 2020, the Prime Ministers of Armenia and Georgia signed a memorandum of intent on facilitating the movement of citizens [of the two countries]. The parties have expressed their intention to conclude a new agreement. Work has been done, and now there is a draft of the [Armenian] government's decision on this agreement," the FM added.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, for his part, noted as follows: "This agreement is about the fact that from now on the citizens of Armenia and Georgia can cross the border [of their countries] [just] with an ID card; that is, they will not need a passport [anymore]."

Pashinyan said that today they are waiting for a Georgian delegation, led by Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, to arrive in Armenia. The regular meeting of the Armenian and Georgian intergovernmental commission of will take place in Yerevan. And Pashinyan expressed hope that the aforesaid agreement will be signed within the framework of this meeting.