Azerbaijan continues circulating concept of occupying entire territory of Armenia

In Azerbaijan, they continue to circulate slowly, but with great persistence, the concept of occupying the entire territory of Armenia.
This is done personally by the president of the country, Ilham Aliyev, who has repeatedly voiced territorial claims from Armenia, up to the capital Yerevan.
The aforesaid concept is being circulated through the expansion of the activities of a fake organization called "Community of Western Azerbaijan." By saying "Western Azerbaijan," the Azerbaijanis mean the entire territory of Armenia.
The aforementioned fake community makes regular announcements, and on Wednesday, "hearings were held with the intelligentsia (which is represented in the leadership of the community) and with a group of scholars and specialists, about the recommendations regarding the ‘Return Concept’ project.”
As can be seen from the name, this fake community is developing the "concept of return" to Armenia.
Taking into account the fact that Azerbaijan has been disseminating disinformation for many years, exaggerating the number of Azerbaijani refugees and announcing "one million refugees," and then even reaching "one and a half million," this concept is not as stupid and harmless as it seems at first glance.