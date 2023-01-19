News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
January 20
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
January 20
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Head of EU Delegation to Armenia expresses condolences on death of 15 Armenian servicemen
Head of EU Delegation to Armenia expresses condolences on death of 15 Armenian servicemen
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

Head of EU Delegation to Armenia Andrea Wiktorin expressed condolences on the deaths of 15 Armenian military servicemen in a fire in Gegharkunik.

"On behalf of the EU Delegation, I express my deep condolences for the tragic loss of lives of Armenian servicemen due to the fire in Azet. Our thoughts are with  the families and loved ones.  We wish a speedy recovery to the injured ones," she wrote on Twitter.
 
On January 19 at about 01:30 a.m. a fire broke out in the shelter of engineer-sapper company of the N-th military unit of the Defense Ministry of Armenia, located in the village Azat of Gegharkunik province. According to preliminary information, 15 servicemen died as a result of the fire. A criminal case was instigated and the commander of the second army corps and other officials were dismissed.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Military expert: I am sure that all this is done intentionally
They are quickly beheading the front-line corps without thinking ...
 Former Chief of General Staff of Armenian Armed Forces names possible causes of tragic fire at Gegharkunik military unit
Norat Ter-Grigoryants described the tragedy in the shelter of an engineer company of the Armenian Defense Ministry's military unit...
 Armenian FM stresses importance of Netherlands' targeted statement on Lachin corridor
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan had a phone conversation...
 British Ambassador to Armenia expresses condolences on death of 15 servicemen
"Very sad news about the fire in Azat...
 Armenia 2nd Army Corps has new commander
The President has signed a decree based on the recommendation by the PM…
 US Embassy extends condolences on tragic death of 15 Armenia soldiers
The embassy charge d'affaires issued a statement…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos