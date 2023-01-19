Head of EU Delegation to Armenia expresses condolences on death of 15 Armenian servicemen

Head of EU Delegation to Armenia Andrea Wiktorin expressed condolences on the deaths of 15 Armenian military servicemen in a fire in Gegharkunik.
"On behalf of the EU Delegation, I express my deep condolences for the tragic loss of lives of Armenian servicemen due to the fire in Azet. Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones. We wish a speedy recovery to the injured ones," she wrote on Twitter.
On January 19 at about 01:30 a.m. a fire broke out in the shelter of engineer-sapper company of the N-th military unit of the Defense Ministry of Armenia, located in the village Azat of Gegharkunik province. According to preliminary information, 15 servicemen died as a result of the fire. A criminal case was instigated and the commander of the second army corps and other officials were dismissed.