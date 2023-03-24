Armenia PM receives new Georgian ambassador, underscores further expansion of economic ties

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Friday received the newly appointed Ambassador of Georgia to Armenia, Giorgi Sharvashidze, the PM's office informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The Prime Minister congratulated the Georgian diplomat on the start of the mission and expressed confidence that he will promote the further development of Armenian-Georgian relations with his activities. Expressing his satisfaction with the Armenia-Georgia cooperation, Nikol Pashinyan highlighted further expansion of economic ties and initiatives aimed at fully realizing the existing potential.
The newly appointed Ambassador of Georgia expressed gratitude for the kind words and assured that during his tenure, he will make maximum efforts to promote closer relations between Armenia and Georgia.
The interlocutors exchanged thoughts on the perspectives of cooperation, referred to the trade and economic agenda. In this context, active contacts between business circles, mutual visits, and involvement in investment programs were highlighted. In terms of strengthening humanitarian ties, the importance of signing the agreement on mutual visa-free travel for citizens of Armenia and Georgia was noted.
The sides attached importance to regional stability and peace.