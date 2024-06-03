Armenia, Georgia FMs discuss further strengthening of strategic cooperation

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan had a telephone conversation with Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili on Monday.

The interlocutors discussed bilateral agenda topics, including upcoming programs aimed at further strengthening of strategic cooperation between the two countries, the foreign ministry of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Also, Mirzoyan and Darchiashvili addressed matters on the multilateral agenda.

Separately, FM Mirzoyan briefed his Georgian counterpart on the aftermath of the recent devastating floods that hit Tavush and Lori provinces of Armenia, and the relief work being carried out in communities declared as disaster zones. In response, Darchiashvili expressed readiness to provide Georgian assistance—as needed.