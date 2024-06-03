News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
June 05
USD
387.34
EUR
420.92
RUB
4.36
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
June 05
ՀայEngРус
USD
387.34
EUR
420.92
RUB
4.36
Show news feed
Armenia, Georgia FMs discuss further strengthening of strategic cooperation
Armenia, Georgia FMs discuss further strengthening of strategic cooperation
Region:Armenia, Georgia
Theme: Politics

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan had a telephone conversation with Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili on Monday.

The interlocutors discussed bilateral agenda topics, including upcoming programs aimed at further strengthening of strategic cooperation between the two countries, the foreign ministry of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Also, Mirzoyan and Darchiashvili addressed matters on the multilateral agenda.

Separately, FM Mirzoyan briefed his Georgian counterpart on the aftermath of the recent devastating floods that hit Tavush and Lori provinces of Armenia, and the relief work being carried out in communities declared as disaster zones. In response, Darchiashvili expressed readiness to provide Georgian assistance—as needed.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Georgia FM sends congratulatory message to Armenia on Republic Day
“May this day be filled with peace, unity, and prosperity for your nation,” Darchiashvili stated…
 Nikol Pashinyan to Rati Bregadze: Armenia's collaboration with Georgia is at high level
The Armenian PM received the Georgian justice minister…
 MFA: Armenia, Georgia governments have agreed to start border delimitation work
The Armenian deputy FM noted that both sides have expressed readiness for its resumption…
 Deputy FM: Armenia-Georgia relations used to be built on 'not harming each other' principle, now that has changed
Quite deep changes have taken place in Armenian-Georgian relations, Vahan Kostanyan said…
 Georgia PM: We aim to propel our bilateral relations with Armenia to new heights
Irakli Kobakhidze noted on social media after his meeting with Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan within the framework of his first official visit to Armenia…
 Our relations are of strategic importance. Armenian President received Prime Minister of Georgia
We are satisfied with the current state of our relations; the dynamics is very positive, but there is always room for their deepening and expansion...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos