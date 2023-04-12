MFA: France deeply concerned about violence that took place near Tegh village of Armenia

The French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs issued a statement regarding the armed attack of the Azerbaijani side on Tegh village of Armenia’s Syunik Province.
"France expresses deep concern regarding the violence that took place on the border of Armenia and Azerbaijan on April 11, in the area of Tegh settlement of Armenia, as a result of which there are casualties and wounded on both sides. This is a reminder that border delimitation must be done exclusively through negotiations, and we call on the parties to continue their efforts in that regard.
"Respecting the territorial integrity of Armenia and the withdrawal of Azerbaijani forces from the positions occupied by the Armenian side of the line of contact are necessary to prevent future incidents and maintain the foundations of stable peace in the region. France fully supports the activities of the EU monitoring mission located on the Armenian side of the border.
“The mission will continue to work together with the European Union—in favor of a ceasefire, dialogue, and continuation of negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan," reads the statement by the French foreign ministry.
https://www.diplomatie.gouv.fr/fr/dossiers-pays/armenie/evenements/article/armenie-azerbaidjan-violences-a-la-frontiere-12-04-23