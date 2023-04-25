Armenia’s Pashinyan to Israel’s Netanyahu: Our relations have positive prerequisites for moving to new qualitative level

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia sent a congratulatory message to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel on the latter’s 75th anniversary of independence. The message reads as follows, in particular:
"Our bilateral relations have positive prerequisites for actively developing and moving to a new qualitative level. Among them are the Armenian community living in the Holy Land for centuries with its religious structures, as well as the Jewish community in Armenia, which is an integral part of Armenian society, which in turn makes significant efforts to strengthen the ties between the two countries."