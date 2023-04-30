News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
May 01
USD
386.64
EUR
424.69
RUB
4.85
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
May 01
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.64
EUR
424.69
RUB
4.85
Show news feed
Iran dismisses industry minister
Iran dismisses industry minister
Region:Iran
Theme: Politics

Iranian parliament dismissed Industry, Mine and Trade Minister Reza Fatemi Amin during an impeachment meeting chaired by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on Sunday, Mehr reports.
A total of 162 MPs voted against Fatemi Amin, while 102 MPs voted for him to stay. Two members abstained from voting.
According to the constitution of Iran, lawmakers can impeach ministers when they deem this necessary. An impeachment petition may be filed if it has collected at least ten signatures.
Earlier it was reported that the impeachment investigation was undertaken amid the rapid increase in prices for cars and costs of industrial production.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos