Iran dismisses industry minister

Iranian parliament dismissed Industry, Mine and Trade Minister Reza Fatemi Amin during an impeachment meeting chaired by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on Sunday, Mehr reports.
A total of 162 MPs voted against Fatemi Amin, while 102 MPs voted for him to stay. Two members abstained from voting.
According to the constitution of Iran, lawmakers can impeach ministers when they deem this necessary. An impeachment petition may be filed if it has collected at least ten signatures.
Earlier it was reported that the impeachment investigation was undertaken amid the rapid increase in prices for cars and costs of industrial production.