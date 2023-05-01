Tbilisi mayor: EU did not grant Georgia candidate status due to its not joining sanctions on Russia

Georgia was not given the status of a candidate for EU membership because the country’s leadership did not join the sanctions against Russia. General secretary of the ruling Georgian Dream-Democratic Georgia party, mayor of capital Tbilisi Kakha Kaladze told reporters about this on Monday.

"Not giving candidate status was a political decision, and the [Georgian] public understood very well why it happened. The authorities of Georgia create a problem for them because they do not join the sanctions [on Russia], do not start a war, do not open a ‘second front’ in the country,” Kaladze said.

The mayor of Tbilisi added that the Georgian authorities were working towards the implementation of 12 recommendations which were given to Georgia to get an EU candidate status.

"Our authorities are ready to thoroughly perform and do everything so that the country gets the status of a candidate. It does not depend on us what decision will be taken. If they grant [candidate status], we will be happy. If they don't provide [it], that's not a problem either," Kaladze said.

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili had announced on February 25, 2022 that he does not plan to impose sanctions on Russia because of Georgian national interests. In early March 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had recalled the Ukrainian ambassador to Georgia due to the "immoral position" of the Georgian authorities regarding sanctions.