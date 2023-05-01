News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
May 01
USD
386.64
EUR
424.69
RUB
4.85
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
May 01
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.64
EUR
424.69
RUB
4.85
Show news feed
Tbilisi mayor: EU did not grant Georgia candidate status due to its not joining sanctions on Russia
Tbilisi mayor: EU did not grant Georgia candidate status due to its not joining sanctions on Russia
Region:World News, Georgia
Theme: Politics

Georgia was not given the status of a candidate for EU membership because the country’s leadership did not join the sanctions against Russia. General secretary of the ruling Georgian Dream-Democratic Georgia party, mayor of capital Tbilisi Kakha Kaladze told reporters about this on Monday.

"Not giving candidate status was a political decision, and the [Georgian] public understood very well why it happened. The authorities of Georgia create a problem for them because they do not join the sanctions [on Russia], do not start a war, do not open a ‘second front’ in the country,” Kaladze said.

The mayor of Tbilisi added that the Georgian authorities were working towards the implementation of 12 recommendations which were given to Georgia to get an EU candidate status.

"Our authorities are ready to thoroughly perform and do everything so that the country gets the status of a candidate. It does not depend on us what decision will be taken. If they grant [candidate status], we will be happy. If they don't provide [it], that's not a problem either," Kaladze said.

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili had announced on February 25, 2022 that he does not plan to impose sanctions on Russia because of Georgian national interests. In early March 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had recalled the Ukrainian ambassador to Georgia due to the "immoral position" of the Georgian authorities regarding sanctions.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Eurostat: Eurozone GDP slowed to 1.3 percent in the first quarter 
The annualized rate for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 1.8%...
 Borrell announces nomination of new EU ambassador to Armenia
The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission...
 Charles Michel explains his activeness in Armenia-Azerbaijan relations’ normalization process
The President of the European Council…
 EU monitoring mission in Armenia ‘not present in the area’ when Azerbaijan attacked
The mission learned from Armenian authorities about the shooting…
 EU calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to intensify border delimitation talks, until then to respect 1991 line
The European External Action Service issued a statement…
 EU mission presence in Armenia near Azerbaijan border ‘worries Baku’
Sadiqov warned this mission could be seen as an effort by Brussels to bolster its presence in the South Caucasus...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos