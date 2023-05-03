News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
May 03
USD
386.98
EUR
426.96
RUB
4.87
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
May 03
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.98
EUR
426.96
RUB
4.87
Show news feed
Presidential spox: We will not leave unanswered the move accusing Turkey of genocide
Presidential spox: We will not leave unanswered the move accusing Turkey of genocide
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

The spokesperson of the Turkish president reflected on the closure of Turkish airspace for Armenian aircraft, Hurriyet reported.

Ibrahim Kalin stated that it was impossible for Turkey not to react to Armenia's latest move—referring to the unveiling of a monument in Yerevan dedicated to Operation Nemesis.

"Let them not expect that Turkey will leave unanswered the move of accusing Turkey of genocide. This would naturally lead to the closing of the airspace," said the Turkish presidential spokesman.

A monument dedicated to Operation Nemesis members, who exacted revenge on the organizers of the Armenian Genocide, was unveiled on April 25 in downtown Yerevan.

The names Operation Nemesis members are engraved on this monument.

The decision to install this monument was made on September 14, 2021 at the meeting of the Yerevan Council of Elders.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Turkey FM: We have allowed Armenia National Assembly president’s flight only as exception
Cavusoglu explained the reason for closing Turkish airspace for Armenian aircraft…
 Armenia aviation committee: Turkey did not inform Civil Aviation Committee about closing its airspace
The assistant to the head of the committee told News-NEWS.am…
 Cavusoglu: Turkey has closed its airspace for flights from Armenia to third countries
The Turkish FM announced…
 Armenia parliament speaker to meet with Turkey counterpart
In Ankara, Simonyan will give a speech, reflecting on the current situation in Armenia…
 Armenia legislature speaker to head for Turkey Wednesday
In Ankara, Alen Simonyan will give a speech during the summit of the heads of parliaments of the member states of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation…
 Aram Ananyan: Yerevan-Istanbul flight will take place
Turkey only prohibits flying to other countries through its airspace, added the chairman of the board of directors of FlyOne Armenia airline...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos