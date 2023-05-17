Humanitarian aid through Lachin corridor still suspended

At the moment, the halting of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) humanitarian movement is mainly due to the fact that the organization is in dialogue with all decision-makers regarding the need for some clarification of procedures. Zara Amatuni, the Communication and Prevention Program Manager of the ICRC Armenia office, told Armenian News-NEWS.am about this.

"We hope that as a result of reaching an agreement, the organization will be able to resume its humanitarian work," added Amatuni.

The last time a medical patient was transferred to Armenia from Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) through the mediation of the ICRC was on April 29.