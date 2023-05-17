Armenia soldier, paramedic are wounded after Azerbaijan shooting

At around 4:15pm on Wednesday, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire on the Armenian combat positions located in the vicinity of Sotk village of Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province, and an Armenian serviceman was wounded as a result,.
Then on, the units of the Azerbaijani army fired at the ambulance carrying this wounded soldier, and a paramedic was also wounded as a result, the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The MOD will provide additional information about the health condition of the wounded serviceman and paramedic.