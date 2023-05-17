News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
May 17
USD
386.31
EUR
418.37
RUB
4.78
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
May 17
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.31
EUR
418.37
RUB
4.78
Show news feed
Armenia soldier, paramedic are wounded after Azerbaijan shooting
Armenia soldier, paramedic are wounded after Azerbaijan shooting
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

At around 4:15pm on Wednesday, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire on the Armenian combat positions located in the vicinity of Sotk village of Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province, and an Armenian serviceman was wounded as a result,.

Then on, the units of the Azerbaijani army fired at the ambulance carrying this wounded soldier, and a paramedic was also wounded as a result, the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The MOD will provide additional information about the health condition of the wounded serviceman and paramedic.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Soldier wounded by Azerbaijani Armed Forces died on the way to hospital
The health condition of the wounded paramedic is assessed as satisfactory...
 Armenia MOD publishes photos of ambulance that Azerbaijan fire on (PHOTOS)
A soldier and a paramedic were wounded…
 Armenia Security Council head has phone talk with Germany Chancellor advisor
Armen Grigoryan briefed Jens Ploetner on the details of the negotiations held in Brussels on May 14…
 Russia MFA spox.: Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs will hold bilateral talks in Moscow Friday
The Russian side has confirmed the tripartite meeting, too…
 Zakharova on Sotk village events: We call on Armenian, Azerbaijani sides to refrain from provocative actions
“We believe that the solution of all controversial issues should take place through political and diplomatic means,” the official representative of the Russian foreign ministry added…
 Pashinyan: Armenia recognizes territorial integrity of Azerbaijan with area of 86,600 square kilometers
The Armenian PM delivered an address at the Fourth Council of Europe summit…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos