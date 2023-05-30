EU preparing ‘big meeting’ between Armenia, Azerbaijan, France, Germany, European Council leaders

Within the framework of the European political summit in Chisinau, the European Union (EU) is preparing a "big meeting" Wednesday between the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the leaders of France and Germany Emmanuel Macron and Olaf Scholz, as well as the President of the European Council Charles Michel. A high-ranking representative of the EU announced this to reporters in Brussels on Tuesday, TASS reports.
"I can confirm that there will be a meeting with the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan. Tomorrow there will be a big meeting with President Macron and Chancellor Scholz. This is a big task for us, which we are diligently preparing," the EU representative said.
After the tripartite meeting held in Brussels on May 14, the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan, and the European Council had agreed to meet on May 31 in Moldovan capital Chisinau.