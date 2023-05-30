News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
May 30
USD
386.52
EUR
414.89
RUB
4.78
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
May 30
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.52
EUR
414.89
RUB
4.78
Show news feed
EU preparing ‘big meeting’ between Armenia, Azerbaijan, France, Germany, European Council leaders
EU preparing ‘big meeting’ between Armenia, Azerbaijan, France, Germany, European Council leaders
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Within the framework of the European political summit in Chisinau, the European Union (EU) is preparing a "big meeting" Wednesday between the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the leaders of France and Germany Emmanuel Macron and Olaf Scholz, as well as the President of the European Council Charles Michel. A high-ranking representative of the EU announced this to reporters in Brussels on Tuesday, TASS reports.

"I can confirm that there will be a meeting with the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan. Tomorrow there will be a big meeting with President Macron and Chancellor Scholz. This is a big task for us, which we are diligently preparing," the EU representative said.

After the tripartite meeting held in Brussels on May 14, the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan, and the European Council had agreed to meet on May 31 in Moldovan capital Chisinau.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Security Council chief in Bratislava, attends panel discussion with Azerbaijan presidential assistant
Grigoryan emphasized the need for a constructive position by Azerbaijan in the negotiation process…
 Slovenia parliament speaker says they express their support to EU civilian mission in Armenia
They welcome the presence of the EU in the region, Zupancic said…
 Peter Stano: EU welcomes intensification of Armenia-Azerbaijan normalization process
The lead spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy of the EU European Commission issued a statement…
 Charles Michel: Dialogue between Baku and Armenians living in former NKAO is now crucial
Looking forward to continuing discussions on Armenian-Azerbaijani normalization, the European Council President noted…
 Armenia deputy PM on talks with Azerbaijan: There will be no discussion about corridor assuming any special regime
The jurisdiction of the Republic of Armenia will fully extend over the sovereign infrastructures of Armenia…
 Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan defense ministry disseminates disinformation again
It claimed that the units of the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire overnight on the Azerbaijani combat positions…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos