News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
June 01
USD
386.62
EUR
412.76
RUB
4.77
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
June 01
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.62
EUR
412.76
RUB
4.77
Show news feed
MFA: No matter of joining Union State of Russia and Belarus on Armenia agenda
MFA: No matter of joining Union State of Russia and Belarus on Armenia agenda
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia commented on the statement by the President of Belarus, Aleksandr Lukashenko, that Kazakhstan and the other post-Soviet countries can join the Union State of Russia and Belarus if they wish.

"This matter was addressed by the Prime Minister of Armenia in January 2023, and there is no such matter on Armenia's agenda," said Ani Badalyan.

During hi press conference held on January 10, 2023, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had stated that Armenia had not received any official proposal from Russia to join the Union State of Russia and Belarus.

And Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko had said a few days ago that if "someone is worried about the issue nuclear weapons," they should join the alliance of Russia and Belarus, and "everyone will have nuclear weapons."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos