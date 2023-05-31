MFA: No matter of joining Union State of Russia and Belarus on Armenia agenda

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia commented on the statement by the President of Belarus, Aleksandr Lukashenko, that Kazakhstan and the other post-Soviet countries can join the Union State of Russia and Belarus if they wish.
"This matter was addressed by the Prime Minister of Armenia in January 2023, and there is no such matter on Armenia's agenda," said Ani Badalyan.
During hi press conference held on January 10, 2023, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had stated that Armenia had not received any official proposal from Russia to join the Union State of Russia and Belarus.
And Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko had said a few days ago that if "someone is worried about the issue nuclear weapons," they should join the alliance of Russia and Belarus, and "everyone will have nuclear weapons."