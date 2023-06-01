Georgia PM: Armenia-Azerbaijan peace talks are in region’s interests

Georgia supports the peace talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan; they are in the interests of the entire Transcaucasia. Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili told this to reporters at the second Summit of the European Political Community, in Moldovan capital Chisinau.
"I believe Georgia has played and is playing a neutral, impartial role in strengthening stability and peace in our region. We [i.e., Georgia] have excellent relations with both Azerbaijan and Armenia. Georgia played a very important mediating role in 2021, after the Karabakh war [in 2020]. In essence, we support the peace talks that are underway between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and we believe that it is in the interests of Georgia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, and the entire region," Garibashvili said, TASS news agency reported.