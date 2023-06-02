News
Friday
June 02
Red Cross transports 18 medical patients from Karabakh to Armenia
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Eighteen patients from the Republican Medical Center of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) were transported Friday to specialized medical institutions of Armenia, with their companions as well as the mediation and escorting of the International Committee of the Red Cross, the Artsakh Ministry of Health reports.

And eleven patients, who had been transferred to Armenia for medical treatment within the framework of state funding, have returned to Artsakh, together with accompanying persons.

Thirteen children remain at the neonatal and intensive care units of Arevik Medical Center.

Ten patients are at the intensive care unit of the Republican Medical Center, and seven of them are in critical condition.
This text available in   Հայերեն
