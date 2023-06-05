News
Azerbaijan MFA announces refusal to delimit borders with Armenia based on maps
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) Azerbaijan has announced that it refuses to delimit borders with Armenia based on maps.

In its respective statement, the Azerbaijan MFA accuses Armenia of "delay to return of 8 villages to Azerbaijan under various pretexts." It is about the "enclaves." Moreover, Azerbaijan is silent about the existence of Armenian enclaves on the territory of Azerbaijan.

That's exactly how the Azerbaijan MFA has "found grounds" to justify not returning the Armenian captives being held in Azerbaijan. "The allegations by [Armenian Security Council secretary] Armen Grigoryan during an interview that Azerbaijan has promised to release 10 of the detained Armenians, in fact, indicates the intention by the Armenian side to cover up cases such as disregard of international humanitarian law and principles of humanism, and Armenia's non-reciprocation of confidence-building measures conducted by Azerbaijan on unconditional immediate return of Armenian detainees, especially more than 10 Armenian soldiers who crossed the border by mistake," the Azerbaijan MFA statement notes.

To note, Azerbaijan is not the successor of the Azerbaijan SSR, but of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, with all its territorial claims to Armenia, which is reflected in the declaration on the restoration of independence and in the constitution of Azerbaijan. Thus, the latter’s MFA is already openly announcing its intentions.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
