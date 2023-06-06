News
Interdepartmental group to be set up on building new nuclear power unit in Armenia
Interdepartmental group to be set up on building new nuclear power unit in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

According to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's decision, an interdepartmental working group will be set up to discuss matters related to building a new nuclear power unit in Armenia.

"The working group is being created also for the purpose of discussing the matters related to the expediency of deploying small modular reactors, as well as to carry out analyzes and define the sequence of further steps in order to select the necessary technologies. This decision also confirms the composition of the group," the aforesaid decision adds.
