News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
June 06
USD
387.04
EUR
414.13
RUB
4.77
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
June 06
ՀայEngРус
USD
387.04
EUR
414.13
RUB
4.77
Show news feed
Governor: Just as we have territories under Azerbaijan control, they have same in Armenia's Tavush Province
Governor: Just as we have territories under Azerbaijan control, they have same in Armenia's Tavush Province
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


Just as we have territories under the control of Azerbaijan, they have the same in Tavush Province and in various parts of Armenia. Hayk Ghalumyan, Governor of Tavush Province, told this to reporters Tuesday at the National Assembly of Armenia.

Referring to the "Azerbaijani enclaves" in Tavush Province, the latter’s governor said: "We all know, it's not a secret, everything is transparent. Nothing in that regard specifically is happening in the talks at the moment. When there will be, they will inform the public. Just as we have territories under the control of Azerbaijan, they have the same in Tavush Province and in various parts of Armenia. That issue has been resolved, the Prime Minister [of Armenia] has repeatedly emphasized, explained that the issue will be resolved during border delimitation, demarcation."

Ghalumyan noted that he could not say the names of specific villages, nor how much territory, and he only said that the Berkaber village sector of about 950 hectares is under the control of Azerbaijan.

The governor of Tavush said that the enclaves have always existed, not that they appeared after the revolution.

"What kind of problems we have, Azerbaijanis have the same. There is a need to sit around the [negotiating] table, decide these issues; there is no concrete discussion yet," Hayk Ghalumyan said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia MoD: Azerbaijan fired at equipment carrying out engineering work
In Kakhakn village of  Gegharkunik Province…
 Armenia PM, EU Special Representative discuss implementation of Brussels, Chisinau meetings’ agreements
Nikol Pashinyan received Toivo Klaar…
 Ararat Mirzoyan, Toivo Klaar confer about continuing Armenia-Azerbaijan normalization process
The Armenian FM received the EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus…
 FM Mirzoyan briefs Austria colleague on latest developments in Armenia-Azerbaijan relations’ normalization process
Ararat Mirzoyan had a telephone conversation with Alexander Schallenberg…
 Governor of Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province: Sotk gold mine’s closed part is operating
The intensity of the shots fired by the Azerbaijani armed forces in the direction of Gegharkunik has decreased…
 Residents will be armed if necessary, says provincial governor of Armenia’s Syunik
When asked how many residents of Tegh village cannot go to their arable lands, he answered…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos