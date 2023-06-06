Governor: Just as we have territories under Azerbaijan control, they have same in Armenia's Tavush Province

Just as we have territories under the control of Azerbaijan, they have the same in Tavush Province and in various parts of Armenia. Hayk Ghalumyan, Governor of Tavush Province, told this to reporters Tuesday at the National Assembly of Armenia.
Referring to the "Azerbaijani enclaves" in Tavush Province, the latter’s governor said: "We all know, it's not a secret, everything is transparent. Nothing in that regard specifically is happening in the talks at the moment. When there will be, they will inform the public. Just as we have territories under the control of Azerbaijan, they have the same in Tavush Province and in various parts of Armenia. That issue has been resolved, the Prime Minister [of Armenia] has repeatedly emphasized, explained that the issue will be resolved during border delimitation, demarcation."
Ghalumyan noted that he could not say the names of specific villages, nor how much territory, and he only said that the Berkaber village sector of about 950 hectares is under the control of Azerbaijan.
The governor of Tavush said that the enclaves have always existed, not that they appeared after the revolution.
"What kind of problems we have, Azerbaijanis have the same. There is a need to sit around the [negotiating] table, decide these issues; there is no concrete discussion yet," Hayk Ghalumyan said.