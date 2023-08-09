Armenia Security Council chief meets with US Senate Foreign Relations Committee representatives

Armen Grigoryan, Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, on Wednesday received Sarah Arkin and Damian Murphy, representatives of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Armenian News-NEWS.am learns from the Office of the Security Council of Armenia.

The Security Council chief welcomed this visit of the aforesaid committee representatives to Armenia and emphasized such mutual visits.

At the meeting, the parties discussed a broad range of matters on regional and extra-regional security. Grigoryan briefed his interlocutors on the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh as a result of the ongoing blockage of the Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan, the position of the Armenian side on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh issue, and the process of normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations.

Also, the parties discussed a number of matters on the Armenian-American bilateral agenda.