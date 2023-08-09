News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
August 09
USD
386.07
EUR
423.75
RUB
3.96
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
August 09
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.07
EUR
423.75
RUB
3.96
Show news feed
Armenia Security Council chief meets with US Senate Foreign Relations Committee representatives
Armenia Security Council chief meets with US Senate Foreign Relations Committee representatives
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Armen Grigoryan, Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, on Wednesday received Sarah Arkin and Damian Murphy, representatives of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Armenian News-NEWS.am learns from the Office of the Security Council of Armenia.

The Security Council chief welcomed this visit of the aforesaid committee representatives to Armenia and emphasized such mutual visits.

At the meeting, the parties discussed a broad range of matters on regional and extra-regional security. Grigoryan briefed his interlocutors on the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh as a result of the ongoing blockage of the Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan, the position of the Armenian side on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh issue, and the process of normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations.

Also, the parties discussed a number of matters on the Armenian-American bilateral agenda.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
ECtHR forwards to Armenian side Azerbaijan information on abducted Karabakh resident Vagif Khachatryan
This information was passed on to his relatives…
 Lithuania FM: Crucial to ensure unimpeded movement through Lachin corridor
Gabrielius Landsbergis informed about the telephonic conversation he had with his Armenian counterpart, Ararat Mirzoyan...
 Armenia parliament vice-speaker briefs Estonia envoy on growing humanitarian crisis in Karabakh
Ruben Rubinyan received Ambassador Riina Kaljurand…
 Ocampo submits report to Karabakh president, concludes that genocide is being committed against people of Artsakh 
Arayik Harutyunyan had a call-meeting with the first prosecutor of the International Criminal Court…
 Armenia FM briefs Spain, Greece counterparts on humanitarian crisis in Karabakh
Ararat Mirzoyan had telephonic conversations with Jose Manuel Albares and George Gerapetritis… 
 Public TV: Another one joins trucks sent from Armenia for Karabakh, this humanitarian aid is from France
"It is welcome that this humanitarian initiative of Armenia is being responded to and joined not only by private companies in Armenia,” said the representative of Armenia’s working group for the management of the humanitarian crisis in Artsakh…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos