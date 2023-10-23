Mher Grigoryan, Erin McKee discuss regional developments, challenges facing Armenia

Armenia's Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan received a delegation led by Erin McKee, Assistant Administrator in the Bureau for Europe and Eurasia at the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the government of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Grigoryan underscored the cooperation with the USAID in important domains for Armenia, particularly emphasizing economic development and strengthening of democracy.
Also, the deputy PM presented the plans being implemented by the Armenian government to meet the basic needs of the Armenians forcibly displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh and the upcoming tasks in that regard.
Regional developments and current challenges facing Armenia were also discussed.