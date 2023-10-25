Canada FM to arrive in Armenia today

Melanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada, will arrive in Armenia Wednesday on an official visit until Thursday.
According to the press release of the Armenian foreign ministry, a private conversation between the Armenian and Canadian foreign ministers will take place today, which will be followed by an extended meeting, with delegations. Then a joint press conference of FMs Ararat Mirzoyan and Melanie Joly will take place.
And according to Global Affairs Canada, meetings with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President Vahagn Khachatryan are also planned as part of the visit.
“She [Joly] will officially open the new Embassy of Canada, which will allow for stronger bilateral ties and increased Canadian support to Armenian democracy.
“Minister Joly will also explore ways to address the urgent needs of the thousands of civilians who are displaced due to the recent military operation of Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.
“She will also visit the Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex in honour of the 1.5 million lives that were lost during the Armenian genocide of 1915 and reaffirm Canada’s commitment to fighting any form of denial or revisionism,” Global Affairs Canada added.