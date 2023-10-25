Hakob Arshakyan: Canada’s opening embassy in Armenia speaks about deepening of relations between both countries

The delegation led by the Republic of Armenia National Assembly (RA NA) Vice President, Hakob Arshakyan, met with Salma Ataullahjan, a member of the delegation of Canada to the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), within the framework of the 147th Assembly of the IPU, the NA informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The NA Deputy Speaker touched upon the friendly ties based on mutual respect and trust between Armenia and Canada since the establishment of diplomatic relations, and highlighted the significant contribution of the Armenian community of Canada in strengthening the Armenian-Canadian cooperation.
Arshakyan noted that the opening of the Embassy of Canada in Armenia is yet another important step in strengthening bilateral relations, which can be considered as a result of the joint productive work of the governments of the two countries.
The RA NA Vice President presented the situation resulting from the September 19 attack by Azerbaijan against Nagorno-Karabakh, which has led to the ethnic cleansing of the Armenian population of Nagorno Karabakh.
Reference was made to the aggressive policy of Azerbaijan against the territorial integrity of Armenia, as a consequence of which, about 150 square km of the Armenian territory was occupied.
“Armenia has adopted an agenda of peace, and it expects the support of the international community in this issue,” the NA Vice President noted.
He presented the idea of the Crossroads of Peace being proposed by Armenia, stressing the importance of a roadmap for regional peace.
A number of issues regarding the regional situation and cooperation between the two countries were also discussed.