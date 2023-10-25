Pashinyan to Tokayev: Our efforts for benefit of expanding Armenian-Kazakh cooperation enjoy great demand

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia sent a congratulatory message to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan on the latter’s national holiday, Republic Day. The message reads as follows, in particular:
"The political path of strengthening statehood, modernization and diversification of the economy consistently implemented by you is a solid basis for carrying out socio-economic reforms and raising the country's international reputation.
“I am sure that further joint efforts of Yerevan and Astana for the benefit of expanding Armenian-Kazakh cooperation enjoy great demand and correspond to the fundamental interests of the peoples of our countries."