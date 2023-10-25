2 ministers discuss most promising domains of Armenia-S. Korea economic cooperation (PHOTOS)

Armenia's Economy Minister Vahan Kerobyan on Tuesday met with a delegation led by South Korean Trade Minister Dukgeun Ahn, Armenia's Ministry of Economy informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The parties discussed the most promising domains of cooperation between Armenia and South Korea, including metallurgy, mining, solar and renewable energy, green economy, as well as construction of industrial parks.
Presenting the Gyumri dry port project, Kerobyan proposed the South Korean side to consider the possibility of engaging their companies in that project.
Also, the minister of economy of Armenia presented the favorable conditions created in the country for the establishment of innovative R&D offices.
Having learned about the state support programs in agriculture in Armenia, the members of the South Korean delegation considered it possible to develop effective cooperation in that domain as well.