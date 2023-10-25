News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
October 27
USD
402.55
EUR
424.77
RUB
4.34
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
October 27
ՀայEngРус
USD
402.55
EUR
424.77
RUB
4.34
Show news feed
2 ministers discuss most promising domains of Armenia-S. Korea economic cooperation (PHOTOS)
2 ministers discuss most promising domains of Armenia-S. Korea economic cooperation (PHOTOS)
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics

Armenia's Economy Minister Vahan Kerobyan on Tuesday met with a delegation led by South Korean Trade Minister Dukgeun Ahn, Armenia's Ministry of Economy informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The parties discussed the most promising domains of cooperation between Armenia and South Korea, including metallurgy, mining, solar and renewable energy, green economy, as well as construction of industrial parks.

Presenting the Gyumri dry port project, Kerobyan proposed the South Korean side to consider the possibility of engaging their companies in that project.

Also, the minister of economy of Armenia presented the favorable conditions created in the country for the establishment of innovative R&D offices.

Having learned about the state support programs in agriculture in Armenia, the members of the South Korean delegation considered it possible to develop effective cooperation in that domain as well.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Eurasian Development Bank issued bonds on Armenia stock exchange for first time
And in the amount of $20 million…
 Armenia premier, S. Korea trade minister discuss prospects of economic cooperation
Nikol Pashinyan received a delegation led by Dukgeun Ahn…
 Dollar, euro continue to rise in Armenia
The Russian ruble joined them…
 Foreign online casinos, bookmakers must be licensed in Armenia under local companies’ terms
The parliament is debating on the bill on respective amendments to the Law on Gambling, Internet Totalizers and Casinos…
 Dollar, euro increase in Armenia
The exchange rate of the Russian ruble also went up...
 Mher Grigoryan, Erin McKee discuss regional developments, challenges facing Armenia
The Armenian deputy premier received a delegation led by the Assistant Administrator in the Bureau for Europe and Eurasia at the USAID…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos