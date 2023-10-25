News
Kremlin: Russia continues dialogue with Azerbaijan, Armenia
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

Russia continues the dialogue with Azerbaijan and Armenia in order to help them in the settlement of their conflict, but there is no significant progress yet. Dmitry Peskov, press secretary of the Russian president, told this to reporters, according to TASS.

"There is none yet. There is no clear understanding. We are continuing our contacts," said Peskov, answering the question of whether there is a change in the Russian proposal of using Moscow as a platform for the implementation of the peace plan Armenia and Azerbaijan.
