News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
October 28
USD
402.55
EUR
424.77
RUB
4.34
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
October 28
ՀայEngРус
USD
402.55
EUR
424.77
RUB
4.34
Show news feed
Armenpress: Canada will send 2 observers soon to Armenia to join EU monitoring mission, Armenian deputy FM says
Armenpress: Canada will send 2 observers soon to Armenia to join EU monitoring mission, Armenian deputy FM says
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Canada will send two observers to Armenia to join the European Union monitoring mission in Armenia (EUMA), Deputy Foreign Minister Paruyr Hovhannisyan has said.

The observers will arrive in a short period of time, he said, Armenpress reported.

“The Canadian Foreign Minister said that Canada is the first country outside of the EU that has expressed willingness to send observers to Armenia, and two observers will arrive to Armenia in a short period of time. We hope that Canada will enhance its contribution in the future,” Hovhannisyan told reporters in Jermuk during Canadian FM Melanie Joly’s visit.

He described the opening of the Canadian embassy in Yerevan as a sign of special attention towards Armenia.

“During the visit the Canadian foreign minister addressed humanitarian support issues, Canada tripled its assistance, and all directions for deepening the cooperation were outlined. Canada is interested in the prospect of increasing its support to the democratic and human rights reforms in Armenia and numerous issues were discussed in this regard. Politically, the minister numerously stressed that Armenia’s independence, territorial integrity and inviolability of borders are important for Canada,” the Armenian deputy FM said.

Hovhannisyan said Joly’s visit to the town of Jermuk was meaningful and symbolic.

“The minister observed the situation on the ground and is now meeting with the refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh, and before that she observed the Azerbaijani military that invaded Armenia’s sovereign territory in September 2022. It’s no secret that Canada is a powerful country whose voice is rather influential in international organizations,” Hovhannisyan said, adding that Joly’s visit created very good prerequisites for deepening cooperation between Armenia and Canada.

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly on Thursday visited the EUMA operating base in Jermuk. Then, together with EUMA observers, Joly visited an Armenian military position outside Jermuk to become acquainted with the situation on the border with Azerbaijan. She then met with forcibly displaced persons of Nagorno-Karabakh who have been accommodated in Jermuk.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Charles Michel: EU leaders announced they intend to continue mediation on Armenia-Azerbaijan settlement
At the summit held in Brussels, they discussed the situation in the South Caucasus, said the President of the European Council…
 Hungary FM does not answer question about vetoing EU statement on Azerbaijan military aggression against Karabakh
Peter Szijjarto smoothly pointed the arrows at Josep Borrell, the EU foreign policy chief…
 Armenia deputy FM on Lavrov statement: Those maps were provided to parties by various mediators
We have repeatedly stated that the problem is not the platforms…
 Melanie Joly: EU monitoring mission in Armenia ensures vital stability in South Caucasus.
“Here in Armenia, we're visiting the EUMA,” the Canadian FM noted…
 FM: Armenia's participation in Black Sea power cable project is under consideration
Ararat Mirzoyan noted that there is confidence that the cooperation built on the logic of economic development will be crowned with a positive result…
 Imedi TV: Armenia, Azerbaijan PMs meet in Georgia
The details of the talk are not disclosed…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos