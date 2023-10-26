Armenpress: Canada will send 2 observers soon to Armenia to join EU monitoring mission, Armenian deputy FM says

Canada will send two observers to Armenia to join the European Union monitoring mission in Armenia (EUMA), Deputy Foreign Minister Paruyr Hovhannisyan has said.

The observers will arrive in a short period of time, he said, Armenpress reported.

“The Canadian Foreign Minister said that Canada is the first country outside of the EU that has expressed willingness to send observers to Armenia, and two observers will arrive to Armenia in a short period of time. We hope that Canada will enhance its contribution in the future,” Hovhannisyan told reporters in Jermuk during Canadian FM Melanie Joly’s visit.

He described the opening of the Canadian embassy in Yerevan as a sign of special attention towards Armenia.

“During the visit the Canadian foreign minister addressed humanitarian support issues, Canada tripled its assistance, and all directions for deepening the cooperation were outlined. Canada is interested in the prospect of increasing its support to the democratic and human rights reforms in Armenia and numerous issues were discussed in this regard. Politically, the minister numerously stressed that Armenia’s independence, territorial integrity and inviolability of borders are important for Canada,” the Armenian deputy FM said.

Hovhannisyan said Joly’s visit to the town of Jermuk was meaningful and symbolic.

“The minister observed the situation on the ground and is now meeting with the refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh, and before that she observed the Azerbaijani military that invaded Armenia’s sovereign territory in September 2022. It’s no secret that Canada is a powerful country whose voice is rather influential in international organizations,” Hovhannisyan said, adding that Joly’s visit created very good prerequisites for deepening cooperation between Armenia and Canada.

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly on Thursday visited the EUMA operating base in Jermuk. Then, together with EUMA observers, Joly visited an Armenian military position outside Jermuk to become acquainted with the situation on the border with Azerbaijan. She then met with forcibly displaced persons of Nagorno-Karabakh who have been accommodated in Jermuk.