News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
October 28
USD
402.55
EUR
424.77
RUB
4.34
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
October 28
ՀայEngРус
USD
402.55
EUR
424.77
RUB
4.34
Show news feed
Canada FM monitors situation on Armenia border with Azerbaijan in Jermuk city area
Canada FM monitors situation on Armenia border with Azerbaijan in Jermuk city area
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly on Thursday visited an Armenian military position outside Jermuk city to become acquainted with the situation on the border with Azerbaijan.

Commander of the 5th Army Corps of the Armed Forces of Armenia, Colonel Sasun Badasyan, presented the situation to the Canadian FM, and briefed her on the Azerbaijani occupation of sovereign Armenian territory in that section.

Badasyan said that Azerbaijan invaded and captured 7,600 hectares of territory in that section of Vayots Dzor Province of Armenia in 2022.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Charles Michel: EU leaders announced they intend to continue mediation on Armenia-Azerbaijan settlement
At the summit held in Brussels, they discussed the situation in the South Caucasus, said the President of the European Council…
 Hungary FM does not answer question about vetoing EU statement on Azerbaijan military aggression against Karabakh
Peter Szijjarto smoothly pointed the arrows at Josep Borrell, the EU foreign policy chief…
 Armenia deputy FM on Lavrov statement: Those maps were provided to parties by various mediators
We have repeatedly stated that the problem is not the platforms…
 Melanie Joly: EU monitoring mission in Armenia ensures vital stability in South Caucasus.
“Here in Armenia, we're visiting the EUMA,” the Canadian FM noted…
 FM: Armenia's participation in Black Sea power cable project is under consideration
Ararat Mirzoyan noted that there is confidence that the cooperation built on the logic of economic development will be crowned with a positive result…
 Imedi TV: Armenia, Azerbaijan PMs meet in Georgia
The details of the talk are not disclosed…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos