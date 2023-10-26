Canada FM monitors situation on Armenia border with Azerbaijan in Jermuk city area

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly on Thursday visited an Armenian military position outside Jermuk city to become acquainted with the situation on the border with Azerbaijan.
Commander of the 5th Army Corps of the Armed Forces of Armenia, Colonel Sasun Badasyan, presented the situation to the Canadian FM, and briefed her on the Azerbaijani occupation of sovereign Armenian territory in that section.
Badasyan said that Azerbaijan invaded and captured 7,600 hectares of territory in that section of Vayots Dzor Province of Armenia in 2022.