Armenia President: Democratic countries have obligation to unite efforts for peace, sustainable development

Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan on Wednesday attended a working dinner in honor of the heads of delegations participating in the Global Gateway Forum, and given on behalf of President Ursula von der Leyen of the European Commission.
During the conversation, the President presented the efforts of the Armenian authorities aimed at establishing peace in the region and the difficulties on the way.
Khachaturyan emphasized that the forcible deportation of the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh has caused serious damage to the international community's mediation mission and opportunities, and more energetic actions are needed to save the peace agenda.
"Military spending in the world is several times higher than education and social spending, which inhibits development and confronting the challenges facing the world. In this regard, democratic countries have an obligation to unite efforts for peace and sustainable development," the President of Armenia stressed.