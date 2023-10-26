Armenia President attends signing of EU statement on establishing SMART education centers in Syunik Province

On the margins of the Global Gateway Forum being held in Brussels, Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan was on hand at the signing of the EU statement on the finalization of the agreement on allocating an investment grant to establish two SMART education centers in Syunik Province of Armenia.
The statement was signed by Oliver Varhelyi, the European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement, and Ambroise Fayolle, Vice President of the European Investment Bank, the Armenian President's Office informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Emphasizing the importance of establishing such education centers in Armenia, President Khachaturyan stated: "Today, an important step was taken towards the implementation of two informal education centers to be built in Syunik Province of the Republic of Armenia and being operated by COAF [i.e. the Children of Armenia Fund]. This can help to further strengthen the link between formal and non-formal education, as the latter is a key support of the former. Moreover, the construction of these smart centers in Syunik will contribute to the realization of the greater goal of the development of the southern regions of Armenia."