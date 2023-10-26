Armenia official on EAEU energy market: Not all arrangements are carried out in full

Not all arrangements regarding the EAEU single energy market are implemented in full. Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan announced this in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, at the meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of Government and the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council.
According to him, despite all the complexity of this process, which implies taking into account the various energy interests of the EAEU member countries, it is necessary to reach principled decisions.
According to Grigoryan, the international agreement on the formation of a single natural gas market in the territory of the EAEU should be agreed upon based on these decisions.
"In that context, the Armenian side is ready for a dialogue so that the unresolved issues are resolved as quickly as possible," added the Armenian deputy premier.