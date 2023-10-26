News
Armen Grigoryan, Joshua Huck discuss security situation around Armenia
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armen Grigoryan, Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia,  on Thursday received Joshua Huck, the US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State overseeing policy for Southern Europe and the Caucasus, the office of the Security Council informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The interlocutors discussed the security situation around Armenia, and underscored the implementation of clear efforts to establish a long-lasting peace and stability in the South Caucasus.

The parties exchanged views also on the multi-sector cooperation on the Armenia-US agenda, and emphasized the need to further expand cooperation in various domains. The importance of further strengthening of the Armenian-American economic cooperation was stressed, too.
