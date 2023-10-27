Pashinyan to Szijjarto: Armenia-Hungary dialogue continuity is important

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received a delegation led by Peter Szijjarto, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary, who is on a working visit to Armenia, the PM's office informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The PM highlighted the continuity of the Armenian-Hungarian dialogue and its consistent development in various directions. Also, Pashinyan underscored the steps aimed at promoting cooperation in economy, education, culture, aviation, and some other fields.
In turn, Szijjarto emphasized the positive dynamics being recorded in bilateral relations between Armenia and Hungary, and the importance of high-level mutual visits between the two countries. The Hungarian FM added that his country’s government plans to open a consulate in Yerevan, which will also contribute to the expansion of Armenian-Hungarian ties.
Nikol Pashinyan spoke about the forced displacement of more than 100,000 Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia as a result of Azerbaijan's ethnic cleansing policy, the resultant humanitarian situation, and the actions being taken by the Armenian government to resolve the ensuing problems.
Several matters related to Armenia-European Union relations, as well as regional cooperation, also were discussed at the meeting.