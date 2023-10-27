News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
October 28
USD
402.55
EUR
424.77
RUB
4.34
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
October 28
ՀայEngРус
USD
402.55
EUR
424.77
RUB
4.34
Show news feed
Charles Michel: EU leaders announced they intend to continue mediation on Armenia-Azerbaijan settlement
Charles Michel: EU leaders announced they intend to continue mediation on Armenia-Azerbaijan settlement
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

After the summit held in Brussels, the European Union (EU) leaders have announced that they intend to continue the mediation on the settlement process between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The President of the European Council, Charles Michel, stated this, RIA Novosti reports.

The EU leaders discussed the situation in the South Caucasus, they are committed to promoting EU mediation efforts to achieve the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia—and on the basis of mutual recognition of territorial integrity and sovereignty, said Michel.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Hungary FM does not answer question about vetoing EU statement on Azerbaijan military aggression against Karabakh
Peter Szijjarto smoothly pointed the arrows at Josep Borrell, the EU foreign policy chief…
 Armenia deputy FM on Lavrov statement: Those maps were provided to parties by various mediators
We have repeatedly stated that the problem is not the platforms…
 Melanie Joly: EU monitoring mission in Armenia ensures vital stability in South Caucasus.
“Here in Armenia, we're visiting the EUMA,” the Canadian FM noted…
 FM: Armenia's participation in Black Sea power cable project is under consideration
Ararat Mirzoyan noted that there is confidence that the cooperation built on the logic of economic development will be crowned with a positive result…
 Imedi TV: Armenia, Azerbaijan PMs meet in Georgia
The details of the talk are not disclosed…
 Sanctions are only way to stop Azerbaijan aggression against Armenia, European Parliament member says
Viola von Cramon-Taubadel stated that the Azerbaijani president will not stop these actions as long as he is sure that there will be no sanctions…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos