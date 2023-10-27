Charles Michel: EU leaders announced they intend to continue mediation on Armenia-Azerbaijan settlement

After the summit held in Brussels, the European Union (EU) leaders have announced that they intend to continue the mediation on the settlement process between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The President of the European Council, Charles Michel, stated this, RIA Novosti reports.
The EU leaders discussed the situation in the South Caucasus, they are committed to promoting EU mediation efforts to achieve the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia—and on the basis of mutual recognition of territorial integrity and sovereignty, said Michel.