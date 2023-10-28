News
Tuesday
October 31
Armenia Economy Minister, British Chamber of Commerce reps discuss coop
During his visit to London, Armenian Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan met with representatives of the Chamber of Commerce.

As Armenian News - NEWS.am was informed by the Press Service of the Ministry of Economy of the Republic, during the meeting, the participants discussed the implementation of reforms aimed at enhancing the effectiveness of Armenia's chamber of commerce system and providing the tools necessary to improve the performance of these organizations.

The interlocutors also talked about the expansion of trade and business ties between Armenia and the UK, and the more active participation of Armenian businessmen in industry exhibitions organized in the UK.
