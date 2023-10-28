RA Economy Ministry, JP Morgan discuss international market accessibility

On October 27, the Minister of Economy of Armenia Vahan Kerobyan and his deputy Rafayel Gevorgyan met in London with representatives of the largest banking and investment corporation JP Morgan.
As Armenian News-NEWS.am was informed by the Press Service of the Ministry of Economy of the Republic, during the meeting, the participants discussed the possibilities of ensuring international market accessibility for large corporate businesses, as well as attracting investments from international markets for the implementation of programs related to sectors such as agriculture, industry, and telecommunications.