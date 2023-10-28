Hamas ready to release eight hostages at Russia's request

Russia handed over to the Palestinian Hamas movement a list of eight people with dual citizenship who may presumably be held hostage, the head of the movement’s external relations department, Moussa Abu Marzouk, told RIA Novosti.
He added that Hamas representatives are looking for these people and are ready to release them.
“We treat this list very carefully and will process it carefully, because we look at Russia as our closest friend... Now we are looking for those people whose list was transferred to the Russian Federation. It's difficult, but we are looking. Once we locate him, we will set him free, notwithstanding the challenges posed by the current circumstances,” Moussa Abu Marzouk said.
He said Hamas treats civilians captured during attacks on Israel “like guests.”