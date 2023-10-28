News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
October 31
USD
402.26
EUR
425.47
RUB
4.32
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
October 31
ՀայEngРус
USD
402.26
EUR
425.47
RUB
4.32
Show news feed
Hamas ready to release eight hostages at Russia's request
Hamas ready to release eight hostages at Russia's request
Region:Russia, Middle East
Theme: Politics
Russia handed over to the Palestinian Hamas movement a list of eight people with dual citizenship who may presumably be held hostage, the head of the movement’s external relations department, Moussa Abu Marzouk, told RIA Novosti.
He added that Hamas representatives are looking for these people and are ready to release them.
“We treat this list very carefully and will process it carefully, because we look at Russia as our closest friend... Now we are looking for those people whose list was transferred to the Russian Federation. It's difficult, but we are looking. Once we locate him, we will set him free, notwithstanding the challenges posed by the current circumstances,” Moussa Abu Marzouk said.
He said Hamas treats civilians captured during attacks on Israel “like guests.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos