Russian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministries confirm the need for normalization between Baku and Yerevan

Lavrov and the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister confirmed by phone the need to step up efforts to normalize relations between Baku and Yerevan, the Russian Foreign Ministry reports.
"On October 28, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had a telephone conversation with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.
The foreign ministers discussed topical issues of bilateral relations and regional and international agenda.
The sides reaffirmed the need to step up efforts to normalize relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia on the basis of a set of trilateral agreements at the highest level in 2020-2022, including the preparation of a peace treaty, unblocking of transport communications and delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border," the report says.