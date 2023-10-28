Armenia PM sends condolences to Kazakh President over mine accident

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a telegram of condolence to the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, in connection with the loss of lives in the accident at the mine named after Kostenko, Karaganda region.
“Dear Kassym-Jomart Kemelevich,
It was with deep sorrow that I received the news of the accident that occurred on October 28, 2023 at the Kostenko mine in the Karaganda region, which led to the death of miners.
On behalf of the Armenian people and myself, I express sincere words of condolences, sympathy and support to the families and friends of the victims. I wish them patience, strength and fortitude.”