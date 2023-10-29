News
Azerbaijani Defense Minister also visits China
Region:World News, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Azerbaijani Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov is on a working visit to China to participate in the 10th Beijing Xiangshan Forum, local media outlets report.

As part of the visit, a meeting is planned between the Minister of Defence and the military leadership of China, as well as a visit to several companies in the military-industrial complex of this country.

At upcoming meetings, it is planned to discuss prospects for the development of bilateral cooperation in military, military-technical and other fields, as well as a number of issues of mutual interest.

It was earlier reported that the Armenian Defence Minister Suren Papikyan also went to China.
