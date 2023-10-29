‘Israel Armenians’ newspaper: Situation in Israel still difficult

A little while ago, our city was hit by rockets, the situation in Israel continues to be difficult, Artyom Chernamoryan, the president of "Nairi" Union of Petah Tikva, editor-in-chief of "Israel Armenians" newspaper, told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

"The Israeli armed forces have started the ground operation, today they entered 2 settlements with tanks, they are already in the northern part of Gaza, and the residents there have moved to the south of it," he said.

Chernamoryan mentioned that 380 thousand conscripted Armenian men and women were mobilized, which was worrying.

"The situation has worsened in that regard, there is not much contact with the Armenians participating in the military mobilization, they call and say they are fine, and that's it. Some of them are in the south, some in the north," he said.

Chernamoryan noted that the situation is worse in Ashkelon, which is constantly under fire.

"We also go down to bomb shelters 3-4 times a day. Schools and kindergartens do not work, children are in distance learning. At one point, it was decided to call the children to school 2-3 times a week, then they changed their minds because there is a war situation in the country," he mentioned.

Chernamoryan said that after the first evacuation, another hotline was opened, people are still expressing their desire to return, at the moment there are 45 people registered on the list he has.

"Now they are looking for ways to remove their children, because they can't stand it. Yesterday, a 9-year-old Israeli girl died from fear and the sounds of rocket fire. People want to go out, they are looking for different ways. Now they can even register […] Maybe they will leave before a plane is here. They are looking for different ways, people just want to run away," he continued.

Chernamoryan stated that in his opinion this situation [war] is not yet close to a resolution, because Israel's goal is to destroy Hamas.

Earlier it was reported that 10 000 Armenians live in Israel, 500 Armenians live in heavily bombed cities, 3 000 Armenians live in the center of the country, which is under rocket attacks.