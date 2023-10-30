Minister of Defence had a meeting with the Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission of PRC

In the framework of the visit to the People’s Republic of China (PRC), Minister of Defence of the Republic of Armenia Suren Papikyan had a meeting with the Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission of PRC, a member of the Politburo of the “Chinese Communist Party”, Colonel General He Weidong. Ministry of Defence reports.
During the meeting, a number of issues related to the cooperation in the defence field and its potential for development were discussed.
Both parties emphasized the significant potential for expanding cooperation in various areas.