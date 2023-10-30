News
Minister of Defence had a meeting with the Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission of PRC
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

In the framework of the visit to the People’s Republic of China (PRC), Minister of Defence of the Republic of Armenia Suren Papikyan had a meeting with the Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission of PRC, a member of the Politburo of the “Chinese Communist Party”, Colonel General He Weidong. Ministry of Defence reports. 

During the meeting, a number of issues related to the cooperation in the defence field and its potential for development were discussed.

Both parties emphasized the significant potential for expanding cooperation in various areas.
