Mher Grigoryan and EU Ambassador exchanged ideas on regional developments
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan received the head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Vassilis Maragos. The press service of the government reports. 

Mher Grigoryan presented to the EU ambassador the works implemented by the government aimed at meeting the short and medium-term needs of more than 100 thousand refugees forcibly displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh.

During the meeting, the implementation of the RA-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, as well as the implementation of the EU economic and investment plan programs were discussed. From both sides the necessity of full implementation of those processes was emphasized.

Deputy Prime Minister and EU Ambassador touched upon the possibilities of development of RA-EU trade-economic relations.

During the meeting ideas on regional developments were also exchanged.
