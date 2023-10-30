14 individuals were tortured, and 64 died on the move from Nagorno Karabakh. Foreign Ministry spokesperson

14 individuals were tortured and 64 died on the move from NK. Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ani Badalyan wrote in her microblog on X.
"An investigative committee of Armenia published data on the numbers of killed and wounded, among them civilians, including children, as a result of a large-scale military attack by Azerbaijan against Nagorno Karabakh on September 19," she wrote.
According to an infographic published by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during the aggression of September 19:
more than 200 people were killed, 9 of them civilians, including three children,
more than 300 people were wounded, including 231 military and 80 civilians,
14 people were tortured by the Azerbaijani military,
64 people died on the road from Artsakh to Armenia.
The data is updated as of October 30 and is preliminary.
